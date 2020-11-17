Houston, Laurens, and Monroe counties have completed the recounting process.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia appears to be going smoothly as of Monday. So far, most of central Georgia's largest counties have finished their tallies already, while others said they were on track to finish by the Wednesday deadline.

On Monday, election workers in Baldwin County sorted through more than 8,000 ballots.

"It's been going relatively smooth, we started on Friday morning at 9:00," Baldwin County Election Superintendent Todd Blackwell said.

Blackwell says they took the weekend off after starting to work through 18,353 ballots.

"This is part of our process, recounting is part of the election process," Blackwell said.

Bibb and Peach counties are also still counting votes. As of Monday afternoon, the Bibb County Board of Elections has about 17,000 ballots to sort through. Down in Peach County, election workers say they need to sort through about 10,000 ballots. Houston, Monroe, and Laurens County finished counting over the weekend.

Andy Holland with the Houston Co. Board of Elections office says workers found a 13-ballot difference between the original count and hand recount. We couldn't reach Holland to see who these votes went for in the presidential election. Back in Baldwin County, Blackwell says they are working to get everything done by the Secretary of State's deadline this Wednesday by midnight.

"So it just takes a little more time to get through," Blackwell said.