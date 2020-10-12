Federal suit says 200,000 Georgians illegally removed from voting rolls

A federal court judge is hearing arguments on the lawsuit Thursday.

ATLANTA — Voter advocacy groups have filed a federal suit seeking to restore the voter registration of nearly 200,000 Georgians that they say were illegally removed.

A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for Thursday morning before Federal District Judge Steven Jones.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that “199,908 Georgians had their registrations cancelled for allegedly moving (out of the state) when, according to experts in the field, in all likelihood they had not.”

The advocacy groups claim the state violated the National Voter Registration Act and are demanding the 199,908 Georgians have their voter registration restored ahead of the January 5 runoff election.

The voter registration deadline for the runoff election was Monday, December 7.

Federal court records show the lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on Wednesday, December 2.

A reporter asked Gabriel Sterling, voting implementation manager with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, about the lawsuit during a press conference on the same date.

“Frankly I haven’t heard or seen of this lawsuit yet,” Gabriel Sterling said.