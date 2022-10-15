Georgia Democrats will be joined by President Obama for Atlanta rally

The event is in Atlanta on October 28.

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats will be joined in Atlanta by a party heavyweight - former President Barack Obama.

He is expected to join democratic candidates on Oct. 28, according to the Georgia Democratic Party. The place of the rally has not been released, but the website said it is supposed to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People interested in attending can sign up to receive information and updates about the event.

Georgia elections are less than a month away, and early voting starts on Monday. President Obama's visit will come during the week that early in-person voting closes.

