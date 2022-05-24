'I'll never look back': Gary Black concedes in Georgia's 2022 US Senate race

He says, even though he lost, he has no regrets. He also says he hopes things will improve in the future, statewide.

Georgia's U.S. Senate seat is currently held by Democrat Raphael Warnock and former Georgia Bulldog running back Herschel Walker now has the chance to run against him in November after winning Tuesday night.

Black stood next to his immediate family inside the barn at his farm. About 35 minutes after the official call, he gave his concession speech to a room of more than 100 people.

"These are interesting times. I hope all of you all are going to participate in the process and move forward as I will, but I respect the decision of the voters of Georgia. I will always do that. I always have. I thank them for the 12 years that they have trusted me with the state of Georgia, but they made a different decision tonight," said Black.

He says he's thankful for his supporters, but "the numbers are not what they expected."

"We've had to do some tough things and you all have heard me say some tougher things than you all have ever heard me say, but it had to be said. I'm not ashamed of any of it. We stood on it. We stood on integrity and I'll never look back," said Black.

