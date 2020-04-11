Ballot counting in Fulton County delayed after pipe bursts at State Farm Arena

According to officials, none of the ballots were damaged in the process.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County election officials said they are behind - possibly by about two hours - counting absentee ballots after a pipe burst near a room at State Farm Arena where some of those ballots were being held.

Fulton County Registration chief Ralph Jones said that the pipe burst just after 6 a.m. Tuesday in the room above where they ballots were being kept, and water was draining down to the left side of the room where the ballots were.

State Farm did come to fix the issue - which was repaired by about 8 a.m. - but there was a brief delay in tabulating the absentee ballots while the repairs were being made, Jones said.

Jones said operations have returned to normal now, but because of the repairs, "we were a little behind than where we wanted to be," Jones said. "We are going to work until we can get it done."

"Thank goodness that none of those ballots were damaged," added Dwight Brower, the Fulton County elections chief.

Right now, officials said they have about 30,000 more absentee ballots left to count, out of about 86,000.

As of about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Fulton County officials said they had about 14,100 people to cast ballots on election day. Just shy of 600 voters submitted a provisional ballot.

Fulton County officials said it will continue to tabulate the remainder of the absentee ballots over the next two days - a process that requires each ballot be opened, before signatures are verified and the ballots scanned.