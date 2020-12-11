Live updates | Certification deadline, recount loom for counties

The race is almost on to count the state's 5 million votes by hand by Nov. 20.

ATLANTA — A Friday deadline to complete their counts and certify their results is bearing down on Georgia's counties, with some already making preparations for the hand recount ordered yesterday by Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

It will be a race to see if all of the Peach State's 5 million votes can be counted by hand in time to meet the state's Nov. 20 deadline to certify its full results.

Then, once that is complete and the secretary certifies the statewide result, by law the losing presidential candidate will then be able to request an official machine recount if the margin is still within a half a percent, which by all indications it will be.

If you're doing the math - yes, that means Georgia will likely have two recounts.

WEDNESDAY BLOG: Georgia to conduct hand recount of presidential votes

THURSDAY UPDATES

11:20 a.m. | If you're interested in help digging through some of the misinformation swirling around the election, the Carter Center will be hosting this forum on its Facebook page today at 1 p.m.:

Election rumors are flying. Want to know some FACTS about votes, audits, and recounts?



Tune in TODAY at 1 p.m. ET to our Facebook page. #CarterCenterUSElection pic.twitter.com/XcEXme2n5z — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2020

10:55 a.m. | Update on the counties certifying: We're up to 108 now, which is about 68% of the 159 counties.

10:25 a.m. | Something Senate rivals Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock agree on? They don't like Facebook and Google's political ads ban:

On Twitter yesterday Loeffler said "Big Tech has revealed its true colors" and that the bans "are suppressing free speech" and "silencing conservatives."

And in a statement to The Hill, Warnock's campaign said it was an "irresponsible decision to ban political ads during the critical weeks of this runoff election and it cannot stand."

The critical web portals are set to continue their ban on political ads that was instituted ahead of the presidential election, according to NBC News.

9:30 a.m. | Meanwhile, we've added four more counties this morning, bringing us to 105 that have certified their results.

9:15 a.m. | The governor is touting Georgia being named the #1 state to do business for the eighth year in a row.

9:00 a.m. | Fulton County has announced they will hold their Board of Elections meeting to certify results tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

8:15 a.m. | We're expecting comments from Gov. Brian Kemp this morning, when he and his wife, the first lady Marty Kemp, make what's being billed as a "special economic announcement" at Bridgestone Golf in Covington. It's not clear if the governor will take questions or address the ongoing election process.

7:45 a.m. | Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger was on the TODAY Show this morning, and told NBC's Blayne Alexander it was "unlikely" a recount would overturn Joe Biden's current lead over President Trump in Georgia.

Good morning from Georgia - which will soon have a hand recount of *all* 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race.@GaSecofState tells me it’s very unlikely the results will be enough to change Biden’s lead in GA.



More of our interview coming up on @TODAYshow #GApol pic.twitter.com/M7i2HZjNTR — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) November 12, 2020

7:30 a.m. | The secretary of state's website hasn't updated in 16 hours, so we're still looking at 101 counties that have certified their results. The trickle of votes coming from counties finalizing their votes seemed to really dry up yesterday, though, so maybe we'll see a big update that brings us pretty close to the finish line some time this morning.