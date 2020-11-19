Live updates | Georgia audit results expected today

The deadline for counties to certify their results passed at midnight last night.

ATLANTA — The deadline for counties to finish their part of the unprecedented hand-count retallying process passed midnight last night, and the state is expected to announce results as soon as possibly noon today.

The hard deadline for the state to certify its full results is Friday. The process of counting the state’s ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3 has produced the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

The main issues uncovered through the process came in Floyd County, where a box of about 2,600 uncounted ballots was discovered, and in Fayette County, where 2,700 ballots that had been scanned but were not uploaded into the total were found on a memory card. A smaller issue similar to Fayette's was also found in Walton County.

The net result has been about 1,400 more votes in President Trump's favor, leaving Joe Biden with a still-considerable lead of more than 12,000.

The audit is not an official recount, which can still happen after the state certifies their election results at the request of a candidate within a .5% margin. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

The official recount - using the vote tabulation machines - could begin next week. Campaigns will have until Tuesday to make their requests.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

10:40 a.m. | We had been expecting a press conference with the Secretary of State's Office today at 11:00 a.m., but we just got word from them there isn't anything scheduled at this point.

There's probably some loose ends to be tied up with getting counties finished and certified from the audit, so it may be a matter now of we'll see the results when we see the results. That should still be today at some time.

10:12 a.m. | Two other takeaways from Sterling's Fox News interview: He said Cobb County had found a batch of votes last night - but he clarified that to suggest they had already been counted but still needed to be re-counted to complete the audit.

He also referenced the one lawsuit Georgia still faces on the signature matching issue, and he said he believes a hearing in that case is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

10:10 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office was on Fox News this morning. He didn't want to say President Trump will lose in Georgia, because the process is not yet complete, but that "everything we're tracking on looks like it's going that way."

"There's confusion and we understand there's people out there who are upset, who can't possibly believe this has happened but our job is to follow the law and follow the process."

WATCH: "Our job is to follow the law & follow the process" - @GabrielSterling provides an update on the progress in the Georgia election recount. PLUS he discusses his concerns over the upcoming Senate runoffs #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/UnQVeLzRuc — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) November 19, 2020

9:08 a.m. | Here's Ari Schaffer in the Secretary of State's Office confirming what we wrote below:

#FakeNews signature match rejection rate in #Georgia is at the same level as it was in November 2018



He's confusing signature issues with ballots rejected for coming in late. If he wants extended #absenteeballot deadlines, he should join up with @staceyabrams https://t.co/lahy2f7hFu — Ari Schaffer (@arischaffer) November 19, 2020

9:05 a.m. | The president also tweeted about the ballot rejection rate. Again, he's fundamentally misunderstanding basic Georgia election processes.

As the Georgia Secretary of State's Office noted multiple times this week, the nearly 4% ballot rejection rate in 2018 was for all ballots rejected. The vast majority of those rejected were for being late.

The number of ballots rejected because signatures didn't match in 2018 and 2020 was completely consistent, at 0.15%.

8:55 am. | President Trump tweeted again this morning about signature matching in Georgia, saying that when it "takes place, the state will flip Republican."

This has had to be explained a number of times this week now, but the president severely misunderstands how signature matching in Georgia works.

First, the process was already performed twice - once, when ballots were requested, and again when ballots were received.

Second, because of how the Georgia constitution requires elections be done with a secret ballot, signature matching cannot be done again. Not just as a legal thing, as a physically impossible thing.

You see, when workers counting the ballots open them up from their envelope, they separate them. There is no possible way to re-connect them once they've been sorted apart, and the envelope is the only thing with a signature on it.

There is no possible way to tie votes back to signatures now.

You could, in theory, take the envelopes (which are kept for records purposes) and look at them again, and see how many of them don't match. But you'd have no possible way of knowing who those people voted for.

8:40 a.m. | Amid trying times for Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as he takes heat from a number of members of his own party, at least one Georgia Republican is giving him some credit.

Rep. Buddy Carter was on C-SPAN this morning and said "certainly we all need to have confidence in the process."

"I certainly appreciate Secretary of State Raffensperger going along and granting the request of the Trump campaign and of the Georgia GOP for a recount. I appreciate him doing the hand count, I think that's very important... we in (Georgia's) House delegation sent him a letter encouraging to do that and we're pleased he's doing that.

"It's important that people have faith in the process, it's important that we have honest and fair and transparent elections."

8:15 a.m. | President Trump says his lawyers will be holding a press conference at noon today to lay out a "very clear and viable path to victory."

It's not clear if his lawyers will seek actions in Georgia. Currently, only one suit by a private lawyer is being lodged on behalf of the president here.

The state's election officials have repeatedly said they don't see any reason to expect either the hand count audit or an official recount to show a large enough discrepancy that could possibly flip the current result in the Georgia.

7:30 a.m. | Here are the times to look out for this morning as we expect updates from the Secretary of State's Office: Yesterday, Gabriel Sterling told reporters there will be another 11 a.m. press conference, and the state is hoping to release its results at noon.