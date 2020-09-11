Live updates | Counties face deadline by end of week to certify results

Scroll for the latest updates.

ATLANTA — Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election by major news outlets over the weekend, and for the most part the country's attention right now has moved beyond Georgia - but our state remains uncalled, and the process here for certifying results continues.

Small amounts of votes - mostly provisional ballots that had until Friday to be cleared by the voter - have continued to trickle in from various counties over the weekend. It hasn't changed the overall calculus by much, with Biden still leading the state.

With a margin separating President-elect Biden and President Trump of less than half a percent, and a recount all but inevitable, an official result in Georgia may be out of grasp for some time. The state has also said it will conduct its own audit ahead of a recount.

Beyond that, voters are also starting to look ahead to deadlines for registering and requesting mail-in ballots for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff races - things promise to be very busy politically in Georgia through the holiday season.

MONDAY UPDATES:

10:35 a.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley reports from Gwinnett County that they appear to have completed their counting and certified their results; say "let’s do it again" looking ahead to recount and runoffs.

10:30 a.m. | The Secretary of State's Office just said Sec. Brad Raffensperger would be holding a press conference this afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

10:06 a.m. | Sen. Kelly Loeffler's office just announced Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will travel to Cobb County on Wednesday to hold a rally in support of Sen. Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue in their re-election bids, which are headed to runoff races on Jan. 5.

10:05 a.m. | Tattnall coming through:

NEW MARGIN (as of 9:48am)



Tattnall just reported 8 votes.

This is a very red, rural county in Ga.



5 for Trump, 2 for Biden

(1 for Jorgensen)



New Margin: 10,498 Biden ahead pic.twitter.com/F0KxHVBmeF — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 9, 2020

10:00 a.m. | A lot of these updates today will be the final provisionals coming in from counties around the state, with the idea that many will be trying to certify their final results today. They have a deadline to certify their results to the state by Friday, and so far 37 of 159 counties have certified.

9:40 a.m. | Some votes registered into the total from Bibb County.

Bibb County just changed the margin.

That's where Macon, GA is.



168 votes just came in from there.

77 for Trump; 226 for Biden.



Biden making up the loss of with a new spread: 10,501 pic.twitter.com/PmIhVemhDY — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 9, 2020

9:35 a.m. | A meeting of the Gwinnett County Board of Elections convened a few minutes ago. 11Alive's Joe Ripley was told it could take "several hours" to go through the 965 provisional ballots that remain to be sorted there.

9:25 a.m. | We have an update!

The trickle begins.



We just got 5 votes from Pike Co.

3 went to Trump, 2 went to Biden.



Bidens lead now down 1 vote to a margin of 10,352



Get ready for a lot of these kinds of updates. pic.twitter.com/UxkIomhTG3 — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 9, 2020

9:20 a.m. | Stacey Abrams says $6 million has already been raised to help Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in their respective Senate runoffs against Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue.

With the two Jan. 5 runoffs set to decide the balance of the Senate, analysts are expecting these to quickly become two of the most expensive races in history.

UPDATE: We have raised $6 million (!) so far to help jumpstart the Jan 5 Senate runoff elections. Help keep up the momentum for @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff by donating at https://t.co/bqQFTB4mRL! #gapol https://t.co/pgTJyHndfR — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

8:55 a.m. | Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan tells CNN he hasn't seen "any sort of credible examples" of election fraud.

Georgia's Republican Lt Gov @GeoffDuncanGA says his office has "not seen any sort of credible examples" of systemic fraud or voter disenfranchisement. pic.twitter.com/LdNYGOnvlB — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) November 9, 2020

8:45 a.m. | You may have seen some encouragement online to Georgia 17-year-olds to register to vote in the Senate runoffs if they'll be 18 by the time Jan. 5 rolls around.

It's true, anyone who will turn 18 by then is eligible to register and vote in those elections.

8:25 a.m. | We've been told by the Secretary of State's Office not to expect a press briefing today. Which makes some sense, there's not much left to count, and nothing really for the state to do until the Friday deadline arrives for counties to certify their results.

8:20 a.m. | To give you a sense of how close we are to the count being completely finished, 11Alive's Shiba Russell notes that while we're waiting for a last few provisional votes to be tallied in Gwinnett County today, nothing else has come across to change the totals since yesterday afternoon.

THREE days after flipping blue, Georgia is still blue on this Monday, but the vote counting continues. President-Elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by 10,353 votes. This number hasn’t changed since Sun afternoon when Gwinnett Co updated its count with the state #election pic.twitter.com/LDDxku5Ksc — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) November 9, 2020

8:00 a.m. | By the way, if you can believe it, there's more voting to be done in Atlanta beginning today.

Starting today, if you live in Georgia's 5th District, you can participate in early voting for the runoff in the special election to fill John Lewis' seat.

That seat will be filled by Democrat Nikema Williams once she's sworn in as a U.S. representative in January, after she won the November general election, but until then the seat is vacant - as it has been since Lewis' death this summer.

Gov. Kemp called a special election to temporarily fill it for late September, but no candidate reached the 50% + 1 threshold to avoid a runoff. The two candidates who will look to fill the seat for about a month are former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin and former Atlanta Councilman Kwanza Hall.

7:35 a.m. | This just in from Jon Ossoff's Senate campaign: He's challenging Sen. David Perdue to three televised debates ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election.

He issued the challenge in a letter you can read here.

7:20 a.m. | Did you know your voting record is public? Not who you voted for, but whether you did or did not vote?

11Alive's Why Guy Jerry Carnes had an explanation this morning, in case you missed it:

You're neighbor may not know HOW you voted, but it's possible for them to find out IF you voted. Here's why your voting history is public. #MorningRushATL https://t.co/K1Nczqrpsl via @11AliveNews — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) November 9, 2020

6:50 a.m. | On the matter of the Senate race, 11Alive's Christie Diez lays out the important basics for voters ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs:

Let’s clarify some things.



• You CAN request an absentee ballot for Senate runoffs NOW

• Ballots won’t be sent out in MAIL until AFTER Nov 18

• Deadline to register for SENATE runoff is Dec. 7

• Early voting for SENATE runoff begins Dec 14

• SENATE runoff election is Jan5th https://t.co/6m84US44Qm — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 8, 2020

6:30 a.m. | A reminder why provisional ballots take longer to count: They're used by voters who wind up with an issue when they go to vote - most commonly, either they forgot their ID or went to the wrong voting site. They then get three days to fix the issue with the county office to make sure their vote counts, and that deadline was last Friday.

After that, it's a matter of sorting through which ballots were cleared and which ones will end up invalid, and then processing and reporting those votes to the state.

6:15 a.m. | If you're looking for where more votes will still come in today, look to provisional ballots out of Gwinnett County - there's close to a thousand they still have to go through.

I’m in Gwinnett Co. this morning, where election workers plan to review 965 provisional ballots. Tech glitches and issues delayed tallying results here for nearly a week. #MorningRushATL #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/0khWyNyX8p — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 9, 2020

6:05 a.m. | The Biden-Harris transition team announced a COVID-19 advisory board that includes at least one expert with extensive Atlanta ties.

Dr. Rick Bright earned his Ph.D in immunology from Emory in 2002, and spent two separate stretches in the late 90s and early 00s at the CDC in Atlanta.

He was noted as an early whistleblower on the severity of the pandemic inside the Trump administration, where he was an official in the Department of Health and Human Services.

5:45 a.m. | So here's the state of play as a new week dawns: A very small amount of votes continued to be registered into the statewide total over the weekend, bringing President-elect Joe Biden's lead to 10,353.

The total number of statewide votes cast stands at 4,983,103.

But the real number to watch now is the number of counties certifying their results to the state: They have a Friday deadline to do so, and a recount can't begin in Georgia until they've finished that process and the state certifies its results. (The Secretary of State also said over the weekend his office would be conducting its own audit ahead of a recount.)