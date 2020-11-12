Live now | Sarah Palin campaigns for GOP senators today across the metro Atlanta area

Here are the latest updates on election news in Georgia from Friday, Dec. 11.

ATLANTA — Joe Biden announced he will be here on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence visited yesterday to campaign for a rally in Augusta.

The high-profile visits signal how the Georgia Senate runoff races are beginning to take center stage.

Meanwhile, the various legal challenges against Georgia's election results are seemingly taking a backseat for the moment to the Supreme Court lawsuit sought by Texas that President Donald Trump appears to be pinning his hopes on.

Georgia's response to that lawsuit, on why it should not be heard was due yesterday at 3 p.m.

Legal analyst Page Pate has told 11Alive that the lawsuit has "almost zero chance of succeeding."

In addition to the Texas suit, there are three major lawsuits that are still working their way through the system - two of them already having been dealt with significant losses.

To this point, these challenges have not posed a serious threat to Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Dozens have been filed around the country, and often - as in the case of the so-called "Kraken" suit - they are being thrown out for simple procedural deficiencies before even being heard on the merits.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

8:00 a.m. | Meanwhile, there are a few noteworthy things going on today:

Sarah Palin will be in Marietta and Gainesville today to campaign on behalf to support of the reelection of Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue in the January 5th, 2021 Senate runoffs.

DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections to Host virtual press conference as the state prepares for advance voting on Dec. 14 at noon.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, hoping to boost the Democratic candidates in the runoff elections, will host a rally at 10:30 a.m.

Things to note from yesterday: