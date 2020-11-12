Live now | Sarah Palin campaigns for GOP senators today across the metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Joe Biden announced he will be here on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence visited yesterday to campaign for a rally in Augusta.
The high-profile visits signal how the Georgia Senate runoff races are beginning to take center stage.
Meanwhile, the various legal challenges against Georgia's election results are seemingly taking a backseat for the moment to the Supreme Court lawsuit sought by Texas that President Donald Trump appears to be pinning his hopes on.
Georgia's response to that lawsuit, on why it should not be heard was due yesterday at 3 p.m.
Legal analyst Page Pate has told 11Alive that the lawsuit has "almost zero chance of succeeding."
In addition to the Texas suit, there are three major lawsuits that are still working their way through the system - two of them already having been dealt with significant losses.
To this point, these challenges have not posed a serious threat to Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Dozens have been filed around the country, and often - as in the case of the so-called "Kraken" suit - they are being thrown out for simple procedural deficiencies before even being heard on the merits.
- Sarah Palin will be in Marietta and Gainesville today to campaign on behalf to support of the reelection of Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue in the January 5th, 2021 Senate runoffs.
- DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections to Host virtual press conference as the state prepares for advance voting on Dec. 14 at noon.
- Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, hoping to boost the Democratic candidates in the runoff elections, will host a rally at 10:30 a.m.
Things to note from yesterday:
- Georgia House Speaker David Ralston called for the state's constitution to be amended so that the General Assembly - not voters - is the body that selects the Secretary of State. The Speaker (R-Blue Ridge) made the suggestion during a Thursday press briefing, minutes after one from the Secretary of State's office.
- In a response to Speaker Ralston's remarks, Deputy Secretary Jordan Fuchs said what the speaker suggested amounted to a "power grab."
"Ralston and the Trump campaign want to give the General Assembly the power to select winners of elections and violate the will of the people," Fuchs said in a statement.
The Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office has made a promise that it will prosecute "all individuals who threaten or assault election workers, election officials, elected officials, volunteers and contractors."