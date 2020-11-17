Live updates | Retallying of Georgia's votes nears deadline

Workers around the state are aiming to wrap up their hand counts by midnight tomorrow night.

ATLANTA — A historic audit of Georgia’s election continues to make progress toward a deadline of tomorrow at midnight.

Counties such as Fulton and DeKalb have said they've completed the process, while Gwinnett and some others appear to be near the finish line.

The most significant change discovered in across the state so far came last night in Floyd County, where officials said they discovered about 2,600 votes that had not previously been counted. That batch gave President Trump a net gain of about 800.

The audit is a hand retally of the state’s nearly 5 million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3. It’s the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

This is all in an effort to validate the close results in the presidential race. In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by less than 0.5%.

NBC projected Friday that Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

Some counties are providing live video streams of their retally process.

The audit is not a recount. A recount can happen after the state certifies their election results and must be requested by the candidate. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

10:25 a.m. | Regarding the Floyd County issue first reported last night - in which 2,600 uncounted ballots were discovered - Dr. Melanie Conrad on the Floyd County Board of Elections sends along this small update:

"We are still investigating the situation. We did have an issue with a scanner at the polling location where the undercount occurred. That will be the starting point for our investigation. As of now we believe it was a technical issue caused by human error."

9:55 a.m. | We're hearing there's going to be a press conference by the Secretary of State's Office at 11 a.m.

9:15 a.m. | Part of what makes the rejection rates provided by the Secretary of State so interesting is that the idea they were abnormally lower than in years past was central to complaints that have been made by Georgia Republicans. A letter issued last week said the rejection rate had dropped from 3.5% in 2018 to 0.3% in 2020 - but here, the Secretary of State is saying it's been generally consistent in a very low range of 0.15%-0.3% over the last few election cycles.

The idea that the Secretary of State's Office made it harder to reject ballots via signature matching is also at the heart of a lawsuit filed to stop Georgia from certifying its results that has been touted by President Trump.

"Takeaway is that rejection rate from 2018 to 2020 is exact same even after ballots with signature issued were cured. So, the idea that some settlement agreement that we entered into changed how counties were doing this is basically nonsense," the Secretary of State wrote on Facebook, referring to that suit.

9:00 a.m. | Here's some interesting info on ballot rejection rates from the Secretary of State. This dovetails with the signature matching process that has been centered by the president and his surrogates - the chief cause for ballots being rejected (other than for arriving late) is when there's an issue with the signature on the envelope a person has sent it in not matching the signature on file with their voter registration.

Sec. Brad Raffensperger writes on Facebook:

2016: 580 ballots rejected for “missing or inaccurate oath information” out of 246,621 total absentee by mail ballots. Rejection rate of 0.24%

2018: 454 rejections for that reason out of 284,393 total absentee by mail ballots. Rejection rate of 0.15%

2020 Primary: 3266 rejections for missing or invalid signatures out of 1,151,371 absentee by mail ballots cast. Rejection rate of 0.28%

2020 General: 2011 rejections for missing or invalid signatures out of 1,322,529 absentee by mail ballots cast. Rejection rate of 0.15%. The number of rejections probably went down from the primary because both parties had teams of people finding people who needed to cure their absentee ballots in the general but not the primary.

So, the number of absentee ballot rejections for signature issues increased about 350% from 2018, which is basically the exact same amount that the total number of absentee ballots increased from 2018.

When the secretary refers to "finding people who needed to cure their absentee ballots" that refers to the "curing" process, by which people whose ballots were rejected for these signature issues were able to resolve it with their county elections office and have their vote counted.

8:10 a.m. | At 11 a.m. this morning Jon Ossoff's campaign says it will hold a press conference to address Sen. David Perdue's decision to decline to participate in an Atlanta Press Club debate ahead of the Senate runoff election in January.

7:50 a.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley reports that Gwinnett County isn't sure if its retally will be finished today, but "confident" workers will meet the Wednesday midnight deadline.

(As the Secretary of State's Office explained last week, that's Wednesday going into Thursday.)