Live updates | Deadline today for Georgia to certify election results

The state's deadline to officially certify its election results is today.

ATLANTA — Georgia has completed its unprecedented hand count of nearly 5 million votes in the 2020 presidential election and today, 17 days after Election Day, the state is set to certify Joe Biden as the winner.

The deadline is laid out clearly in state law - "Not later than 5:00 P.M. on the seventeenth day following the date on which such election was conducted, the Secretary of State shall certify the votes" - and Georgia will, in the end, have used just about all the time the law allows.

A meticulous process for counting all the absentee ballots - and military and overseas ballots, and provisional ballots - stretched into the days after Nov. 3, and that then gave way to the hand-count audit that's been conducted across the Peach State for the last week. Don't get too excited thinking it's over. Once results are certified, losing candidates within .5% - including President Trump - are entitled to request an official machine recount.

Which means sometime next week, a true recount will likely begin.

Oh, and then we still have two Senate races to settle, with campaigning expected for the next month-plus ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs between Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and their Democratic challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Politics, this year, doesn't stop in the Peach State.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

9:05 a.m. | CNN's Jim Sciutto reports, citing Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, that Georgia's election results will be certified at 10 a.m.:

Breaking: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he will certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, and will formalize the presidential results after a statewide audit.



8:30 a.m. | Here is the full Sec. of State press conference.

8:20 a.m. | Worth noting it's not clear all those changes will be met enthusiastically by the opposite side of the aisle. Democrats have frequently claimed over the last decade voter ID laws suppress the vote, a contention Raffensperger rejected with his comments in the press conference. They have also frequently resisted calls to pare down voter rolls, arguing voter purges inadvertently disenfranchise many lawful voters.

The secretary, though, argued the reforms would accomplish the goal of "upholding peoples' faith in democracy," following a contentious process that has played out in Georgia under a razor-thin margin in the presidential election.

8:15 a.m. | Here's a basic rundown of the reforms the Secretary of State believes would build trust in Georgia's election system:

Legislation to allow the Secretary of State's Office to intervene in counties that have "systemic ongoing problems" with election administration

Absentee balloting changes, including a voter ID requirement, which he said would remove signature matching altogether and make absentee balloting "move from a subjective system to an objective system."

More discretionary power to challenge voters suspected of not living where they vote.

8:12 a.m.| Secretary of State Raffensperger only spoke briefly, proposing a number of reforms that he said would enhance trust in Georgia's election system.

7:52 a.m. | In addition to Vice President Pence visiting Georgia today - following on the heels of high-profile visits by Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Tom Cotton - another big-name Republican will be in Georgia on Monday.

The GOP is fighting hard to retain the Senate, and will send Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst to a campaign event in Spalding County on Monday, the latest to help spur rallies for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their reelection bids.

7:50 a.m. | We're expecting Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to deliver remarks in about 10 minutes.

6:45 a.m. | Up bright and early? Good! You'll be with us then when the Secretary of State's Office provides an update on what to expect today.

They've scheduled an 8 a.m. news conference, which we'll carry here and on our YouTube channel.