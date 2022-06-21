Georgia GOP picks Collins, McCormick in Congress runoffs

ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans chose their nominees in two heavily GOP districts in Tuesday's runoffs. In the 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta, Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones. In suburban Atlanta’s 6th District, Rich McCormick beat Jake Evans.
Former President Donald Trump had endorsed both Jones and Evans.
Democrats on Tuesday were settling multiple statewide races and congressional primaries. That included three races where Stacey Abrams endorsed other members of her party that she wants on the ticket as she runs for governor.
In the Democratic runoff for secretary of state, Bee Nguyen easily beat Dee Dawkins-Haigler. Two Democratic congressional runoffs each featured a frontrunner who lost to a Republican in 2020 but wants another shot. Finally, there were 11 state legislative runoffs, including one Republican incumbent and one Democratic incumbent in the state House who failed to win majorities in the May 24 primary.