Georgia deadline to register to vote in November one week away

Oct. 11 will be the last day to register and be eligible to vote in the November midterms.

ATLANTA — With major state offices, including governor, up for election in November and a U.S. Senate seat, Georgians have major decisions to make this election season.

If you want to have your say, you have only a week left to register to vote.

The deadline to register, and be eligible to vote in the November midterms, is next Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Voting resources

How to register to vote in Georgia

If you wish to register, you can start the process at the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

If you have a valid Georgia driver's license or identification card, you can use your ID number to register online. If you do not have any state ID cards, print out this registration form and no-postage-necessary envelope and mail it to the Secretary of State's Office.

To be eligible, the state notes you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a legal resident of the county

Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote

Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

You must also go through the registration process if you have changed your address or otherwise changed your voter information, such as your name.

To see how to check to if you're registered and already able to vote, see this 11Alive guide on that process.