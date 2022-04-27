Georgia primaries 2022 | Everything you need to know about voting early

Primary Day is on May 24, but early voting begins Monday, May 2.

ATLANTA — Georgia is ramping up for several highly consequential elections this year, and the first step in that process will be determining just who appears on the ballot in those races.

In advance of the primaries, there are several important things to know if you plan to vote early.

How do I know if I'm registered to vote?

You can go to the state's My Voter Page and input your personal information, including first initial, last name, date of birth and county you live in. If you're registered, this will then bring you to your status page.

What if I'm not registered?

Unfortunately, the deadline has already passed to be registered to vote in the primaries.

But if you find you're not register, you should still do so! There's still plenty of time to be registered for the November general elections, and if you register by May 23 you can still vote in any potential runoff that might take place for federal primary races, such as the U.S. Senate.

You can get the registration process started here.

Do I need to be registered with a party to vote in the primary?

Not in Georgia.

The state, in fact, does not register voters by party, so you just pick whichever primary you want to vote in. It's really that simple.

You can read a little more about that here, but whichever party's primary you choose to vote in has no impact on how you may vote in November, and you can pick either party to vote for - even if in the past you've voted in the other party's primary.

However, once you pick a party's primary to vote in, you can't switch back over for any runoff voting.

If you don't want to vote in either party's primary and only want to vote on local nonpartisan races, such as for judges, you may also select a nonpartisan ballot.

How can I vote?

You can either vote in person - every county will have at least some in-person early voting availability, including at least two Saturdays - May 7 and May 14 - as it is mandated by state law.

For county-by-county links to early voting information, see the bottom of this article.

You can also vote with an at-home absentee ballot.

How can I vote with an absentee ballot?

There are several ways you can request an absentee ballot.

The easiest is to do so online here (currently, as of Saturday April 30, that site is down however).

If that option isn't available, you can download and print the application, fill it out, and email it to your County Board of Registrar's Office. You can find your registrar's office information here.

You can also download and print the application and then mail it to your county registrar, fax it to them, or drop it off in person.

When is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot?

The last day to submit an application for an absentee ballot for the primaries is May 13.

Once I have an absentee ballot, how can I submit it?

Drop box rules have changed due to new Georgia laws, so you'll have to check with your county where and when you can use a drop box.

You can also mail your ballot. Find your county registrar's address here.

