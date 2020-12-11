Georgia top election official to quarantine after wife's positive COVID-19 test

It comes as the state is about to start a hand recount.

ATLANTA — Georgia's top elections official began a quarantine on Thursday just as the state was set to commence a full hand recount of its nearly 5 million presidential votes.

The Associated Press reports Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the secretary into quarantine.

The news comes just as the state is preparing for a hand tally of the presidential race.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press that Tricia Raffensperger tested positive on Thursday.

Fuchs says Brad Raffensperger was en route to get tested and plans to self-quarantine as a precaution even if his test is negative.