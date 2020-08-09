Georgia Secretary of State holds press conference to address voting security

The press conference will take place at Liberty Plaza, across the Street from the Capitol around 10 a.m.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Secretary of State plans to hold a press conference today to address election security across the state. The press conference will take place at Liberty Plaza, across the street from the Capitol at 10 a.m.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a press release he wants Georgia voters to know that their vote will count.

According to a press release, the Secretary of State has reportedly taken the steps below to help uphold access to the ballots during the pandemic:

an online absentee ballot request portal

support for absentee ballot drop boxes around the state

the distribution of hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment to elections officials around the state