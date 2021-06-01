Warnock projected to win, Ossoff leads Perdue | Watch live

Here's the latest from the historic runoffs.

ATLANTA — One of Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff races has been called and the other remains in limbo Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press projected Rev. Raphael Warnock as the winner of the race against Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The win will make Warnock the first Black senator elected in Georgia.

The other runoff, which is between incumbent Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, remains too close to call. In that race, the margin early Wednesday was still within the .5% cutoff to allow Perdue to request a recount, and his campaign signaled it would do so.

Election officials said things ran smoothly in most Georgia counties, even throughout the day when voters went to the polls.

During the tabulation process, however, one of metro Atlanta's counties - DeKalb - reported they experienced technical issues, and that "the remaining 19,000 ballots must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count," said Erica Hamilton, the county's voter registration and elections director.

Just after 4 a.m., the county appeared to report its final results.

With that, only a handful of votes in some counties were believed to be waiting to be counted when work resumes on Wednesday.

The Georgia counting will conclude against the backdrop of a contentious day expected in Washington, where the formal counting of the Electoral College votes is being used as a kind of last stand by President Donald Trump in his challenge against the outcome.

(please note all times are Eastern)

4:55 a.m. | There's not a lot left to count, but we do know there are 4,000 absentee ballots that will be counted starting at 8:30 a.m. in Fulton County, and at least some number of military and overseas ballots that can arrive by Friday as long as they were postmarked by yesterday.

The Military/Overseas vote is important. Ballots can arrive as late as Friday. People are overestimating the outstanding ballots. The total mil/overseas is estimated 17,000. Historically, 30% requested are never returned. We don't know how many have already been counted. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

4:40 a.m. | And here's the basic rundown of things:

Georgia Update 4:23am

Sleep has been canceled

Ossoff's lead has grown to 16,370 votes

Warnock has won, now by 53,430 votes

Outstanding vote is largely from Democratic areas.

Estimated Military/Overseas ballots are 17,000 total, not outstanding. Looking like Democrats take Senate. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

4:30 a.m. | It appears DeKalb County is done with its counting. 11Alive's Christie Diez reports the numbers: