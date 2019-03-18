Gwinnett County's MARTA referendum was one of the highest-profile issues on the ballot in the March 19 election.

Residents were set to vote on a one-cent sales tax that would go to fund a major MARTA expansion that would build heavy rail and the bus rapid transit lanes. All told, the expansion would cost more than $5 billion.

But voters rejected that plan, comfortably voting down the measure 54.3 to 45.7 percent. There were nearly 92,000 votes cast, according to the Gwinnett County government page.

Other races include Barrow County and Cherokee County commissioner seats, a Clayton County SPLOST, alcohol referendums in Sugar Hill and Cave Springs, a Barrow County SPLOST as well as a Hapeville alderman seat.

