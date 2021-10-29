Early voting turnout low in Central Georgia elections

Both the Bibb County and Houston County boards of elections expect the same turnout they've seen for early voting on election day.

MACON, Ga. — Early voting for the November elections wrapped up Friday.

When it comes to voting, Stephanie Dixon doesn't miss a beat.

"I want my vote counted! If I want to make changes for the city or the county, you have to vote," Dixon said.

Dixon says she prefers to vote early because it is more convenient.

"With working and with small children at home, it's hard to get off work early enough to get to the precincts to vote," Dixon said.

Dixon is just 1 out of 3,500 voters in Houston County that showed up to cast their ballots early.

Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections says this is a low turnout.

"In the 15 years that I've been here, that's just how it is. I'm not sure why people don't turn out for municipal elections. We wish they would," Holland said.

This year, Warner Robins voters have four races on the ballot.

That includes the mayor's race and three city council seats, Posts 1, 3, and 5.

"Municipal elections are important. They impact you more locally, more directly than the big state federal elections, but we just don't see the turnout," Holland said.

"You can't expect 10% of the county to carry you. It's your civic duty -- come vote," Dixon said.

Houston isn't the only county seeing a low turnout.

We spoke with the Bibb County Board of Elections.

As of Thursday, they've only seen a little over 2,300 voters.

Jannie Barden is an early voter, and she says more people need to make their way out on election day.

"It's always important to vote. We should always take a stand for or against. Unless we come out to vote, our voices will not be heard," Barden said.