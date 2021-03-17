Houston County voters head to polls for special election

Residents will vote on the continuation of the County's ESPLOST fund and an empty council chair

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday morning marked Election Day in several cities and counties across central Georgia.

Doors opened up at 7 a.m. for voters. They voted on whether to continue the Education SPLOST to help build new schools. They also chose someone to fill councilman Daron Lee's vacant seat.

A few Houston County residents explained what it meant for them to come up and vote.

"There's been so much stuff in the news the last couple of years with trying to restrict the vote," Houston County Resident John Crutcher said, "And I'm leery of anything right at the moment. I want to make sure that I'm on top every local vote to do what I can to make sure they don't restrict my vote.

"I feel it was important to come out and vote today, as a citizen of Houston County, just to let my voice be heard, and I am concerned about my community, the community in which I live in."