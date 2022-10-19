'I'm going to help us get to the promised land': Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Perry

During the rally, he did not address recent reports that he paid for a girlfriend's abortion or polls that show him close, but trailing.

PERRY, Ga. — With the race between Herschel Walker and Senator Raphael Warnock going down to the wire, Walker hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia Wednesday.

In Perry, the stage was set, campaign signs were posted, and Herschel Walker supporters were fired up.

"Right now, the left is campaigning and they asked me why I decided to run. I decided to run because I'm sick and tired of people campaigning by lying to you and telling you this is the new normal," Walker said.

Walker used his platform to talk about gender identity, low morale among police, and fentanyl seized at the border. After thousands watched the long-awaited Senate debate between Walker and Senator Raphael Warnock, Walker acknowledged that, too.

"And y'all, I hope you saw it Friday, I went up against that wolf in sheep's clothing. I went up against him and did he have a doubt that I wasn’t going to beat him? Did he have a doubt? I had no doubt," he said to the crowd.

He touched on heated debate topics, like abortion.

"He told me he believes that woman and a doctor and the government can’t be in the same room, but didn't he know that a baby is in that room, too? And then he brought the government back into the room because he wants you to pay for it," he said.

Walker also addressed his debate prop, the fake law enforcement badge. He says anyone who laughed at the badge laughs at the thousands of men and women in blue.



"They are the ones that gave me the badge because I support them and they support me, so what we got to do is tell them if they don't like our police, leave," he said.

Walker had at least two dozen supporters, including James Carroll.

"His politics align with mine. He's a servant of God, he believes in God and believes in the values in the Bible, the same values that I hold," Carroll spoke of the candidate.

"I'm going to tell y'all this here, vote for me and I'm going to help us get to the promised land cause that's how we're going to get there," Walker said.



Media were not allowed to ask questions, but supporters were able to take pictures. During the rally, he did not address recent reports that he paid for a girlfriend's abortion or polls that show him close, but trailing.