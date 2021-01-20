Here's when new Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock will be sworn in

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock - both history-making candidates - are expected to take their oaths of office Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — After a lengthy journey from primary to general election to runoff, Georgia's newest U.S. Senators will finally be sworn in. It will be a moment layered with historic significance.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock - both history-making candidates - are expected to take their oaths of office Wednesday, Jan. 20 around 4:30 in the evening. Their swearing ins will take place roughly 24 hours after Georgia certified their wins and the same day President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Ossoff becomes Georgia's first Jewish senator and the current youngest U.S. senator. The 33-year-old will be escorted into the Senate by New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker before taking his oath on Hebrew scripture that belonged to Rabbi Jacob Rothschild, according to his team. Rothschild served as rabbi to the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation, also known as The Temple, and was an ally and friend to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the civil rights era.

Soon after, the current pastor of King's historic church, Rev. Raphael Warnock, will be sworn in. Warnock, who still leads Ebenezer Baptist Church, will become Georgia's first-ever Black U.S. Senator - and only the 11th in the nation. His oath will be administered by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who broke barriers herself by becoming the first woman of Black and South Asian heritage to hold the office.