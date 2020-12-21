Here's where Kamala Harris, Ivanka Trump will be today in Georgia

The two are making campaign stops for the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.

ATLANTA — Two political heavyweights will be in Georgia pushing for voters to head to the polls and vote in the U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will travel to Columbus, Georgia to campaign with Democratic nominees for U.S Senate Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. She will reportedly attend an outdoor car rally late this afternoon.

Due to "votes in Washington," Harris will not travel to Gwinnett County as originally planned, the Democratic Party said in a statement.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, will visit multiple stops in metro Atlanta to campaign for the Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Trump's first stop will be at a Fulton County "Early Vote Rally" at Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub in Milton at 12 p.m. She will then head to a fireside chat at 2 p.m. at the Suwanee Pavilion in Suwanee. Her final stop of the day will be at a Walton County GOP rally at Roy Roberts' Farm in Monroe at 4 p.m.

Ossoff and Warnock are trying to unseat incumbents Loeffler and Perdue in the runoff races on Jan. 5.

The races have drawn significant national attention with the balance of power in the U.S. Senate to be determined by how Georgia votes.

With Republicans holding a 50-48 edge, if both Democrats were to win it would create an even 50-50 split on votes that would be decided by Harris' tiebreaker vote as vice president.