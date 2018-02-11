Yes or no? Medical or recreational? We break down how some of Georgia's top candidates feel about marijuana laws.

Governor Candidates

Brian Kemp (R) - Kemp supports Georgia's current laws about medical marijuana but has not said he supports growing it for medical use in Georgia. On his campaign website, Kemp says he is not "in the camp of being pro-recreational marijuana."

Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Jessica McGowan

Stacey Abrams (D) - Abrams supports Georgia's medical marijuana legislation and wants to legalize growth of marijuana in Georgia for medical use. Abrams also supports decriminalizing some marijuana violations, similar to what the city of Atlanta has done. She says she is open to legalizing recreational marijuana if there's a strong substance abuse network in place.

RELATED | Fulton County decriminalizes marijuana

Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Jessica McGowan

I support decriminalization of marijuana, legalization of medical marijuana and local cultivation of medical marijuana. Once we have established a strong substance abuse network, I am open to legalization for recreational use.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) February 21, 2018

Credit: Ted Mertz

Lt. Governor Candidates

- The Libertarian candidate is for legalization of medical marijuana as well as cultivation of the plant within the state of Georgia. Metz says he would support legalization of recreational marijuana only if it matched what the state of Colorado has implemented.

Geoff Duncan (R) - Duncan agrees with Georgia’s medical marijuana use laws but is opposed to legal recreational use. He says he is not, at this time, supporting cultivation of marijuana in Georgia.

Sarah Riggs Amico (D) - Riggs agrees with Georgia’s recent laws legalizing medical marijuana use for some types of illnesses. Riggs Amico supports growing marijuana in Georgia as long as it’s for medical purposes. She also supports decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, similar to what Atlanta has done.

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

© 2018 WXIA