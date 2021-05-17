'The last six months have deeply affected my family' | Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he will not seek second term

ATLANTA — Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan released a statement Monday announcing he will not seek re-election for a second term.
"It always feels coldest right before the sun rises," Lt. Gov. Duncan said in a statement.
He also said, "the national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017."
Back in March, he also announced that he will not run for Senate.
Instead, Lt. Gov. Duncan said he will transition to helping build the future of the national Republican party in an organization called GOP 2.0.
"It is truly an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform. The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less," he said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Senate during the upcoming Redistricting special session this fall and the 2022 legislative session starting in January. Our office will continue to go to work each and every day looking for ways to positively affect the lives of all 11 million Georgians."