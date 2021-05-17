'The last six months have deeply affected my family' | Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he will not seek second term

Instead, Lt. Gov. Duncan said he will transition to helping build the future of the national Republican party.

ATLANTA — Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan released a statement Monday announcing he will not seek re-election for a second term.

"It always feels coldest right before the sun rises," Lt. Gov. Duncan said in a statement.

He also said, "the national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017."

Back in March, he also announced that he will not run for Senate.

Instead, Lt. Gov. Duncan said he will transition to helping build the future of the national Republican party in an organization called GOP 2.0.