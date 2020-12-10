Macon-Bibb Board of Elections preps to open two new voting locations this week

Early voting begins Monday in Macon Bibb County and there will be more than one location where folks can vote.

MACON, Ga. — For the first time, Macon-Bibb County will have two additional early voting locations.

One of them is the Theron Ussery Park Community Center in North Macon and the other is the Elaine Lucas Senior Center in Central City Park.

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections chairman Mike Kaplan says the board pushed harder than ever for more voting locations leading up to Nov. 3.

"We're still in a pandemic and we still have to social distance and we still have to wipe down the screens and we still have to only let a certain number of people in the buildings, so we felt like the more locations the better," he said.

Kaplan says about 29,000 people voted early in the 2016 Presidential Election in Bibb County.

He says they're expecting even more this year, with more than 105,000 registered voters.

"Anticipated turnout in the last presidential election was about 72-73%, so we have a lot more registered voters, about 20,000 more than we had in the last election, so we still anticipate a 70-75% turnout," he said.

He says they've had less than a month to prep for the two additional locations, which includes training more poll workers and making sure all the machines work properly.

"The parks and recreation building guys have really been working hard and the IT folks to get both centers up to par and we think we're ready. But please have patience with us, especially at our newer locations, when you vote," Kaplan said.

All three polling locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kaplan says masks will not be required when voting in person, but they are recommended.