Macon Transit Authority offering free rides on Election Day

The agency is holding "Free Fare Day" on November 3.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Transit Authority is offering free rides on Election Day.

The agency says it's part of their 'Free Fare Day' and it's all about encouraging the community to get out and vote.

Macon Transit Authority will have free rides for everyone, whether you're headed to the polls or not.

"The 2020 presidential election is called the most influential one in our lifetime," a release from the agency says.

It also says they are still working to uphold COVID-19 precautions.

That means people will have mandatory temperature checks, must wear masks, maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other, and there will be a maximum of 15 riders on each bus.