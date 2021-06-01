McDonald wins fourth term on Georgia Public Service Commission

Lauren 'Bubba' McDonald will be returning to the Georgia Public Service Commission.

ATLANTA — Incumbent Republican Georgia Public Service Commissioner Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. has won a fourth six-year term on the state regulatory body.

McDonald's defeat of Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman means that the GOP will retain all five seats on the state-wide commission.

McDonald was forced into the runoff after neither he nor Blackman were able to capture more than 50% of the votes in the November general election.

McDonald led voting in November but fell short of a majority in a three-way election. The candidates ran statewide to represent a district that includes Augusta, Gainesville, Rome, and areas to the north.

The five elected members of Georgia's Public Service Commission are responsible for regulating rates charged by Georgia's public utilities -- telephone, electricity and gas companies.

The PSC has its origins in the Railroad Commission of Georgia, which dates back to 1879. The state legislature changed the commission's name to the Public Service Commission in 1922 to reflect the increasing variety of services and utilities under the organization's jurisdiction.

McDonald has supported Georgia Power Co.’s $25 billion expansion of a nuclear power plant. Blackman sought to shift some of the cost burden for two new reactors at Plant Vogtle to the utility’s shareholders.