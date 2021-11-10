Meet the candidates running for Warner Robins City Council Post 1

“I consider myself to be the 'boots on the ground' guy. I'm out walking the streets walking around and going and communicating with them as a constituent first. People are the most valuable people in this process, not the councilman. We’re liaisons to address all of their concerns, and that's what I've tried to do rigorously,” said Mack.



Jon Nichols has served on the Warner Robins Development Authority and as a Centerville city councilman. He says his experience makes him the best fit for the job.



“I do bring integrity, I bring trustworthiness, I stand on that proudly, and I believe that I've got what it takes to be able to have people trust me to know that I'm going to do what it takes for the city of Warner Robins,” said Nichols.



Morales used to be first vice president of Warner Robins Little Theatre. She currently works at Robins Air Force Base. It's her first time running for council. She hopes to be a listening ear for everyone.



“One of the ways that I would like to make sure that every person is heard and every concern or question is answered and addressed, would just be to make myself available. I would 100% be available to meeting someone for coffee, and that goes across all sides, from the north side of Warner Robins to the south side,” said Morales.



Mack says some things he'd like to tackle include reducing crime and strengthening small businesses.



“One thing that I do recognize during my time, we need workforce development. We need to find a way to really support, especially our public safety, our police department, fire department, public works, and water department,” said Mack.



Nichols says he's proud of the city's growth over the years, but some areas still need a boost.

