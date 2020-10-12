Mike Pence in Georgia again today | Everything to know

The vice president will be here to boost the Senate campaigns for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence will again visit Georgia today, a frequent stop of his as the Trump administration looks to continue supporting Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their re-election bid.

The vice president is scheduled to attend a "Defend the Majority" rally in Augusta this afternoon.

The basics

Who : Vice President Mike Pence

: Vice President Mike Pence What : "Defend the Majority" rally with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

: "Defend the Majority" rally with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue When : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Where : Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta

: Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta Streaming: 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube page

According to a release, Vice President Pence will "will deliver remarks on the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration and the Republican Senate Majority."

The visit comes almost a week after Pence was last in Georgia. Last Friday, he attended a roundtable session on the COVID-19 vaccine at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and then traveled to Savannah for a rally with Perdue. Loeffler did not attend that rally after the tragic death of her campaign staffer Harrison Deal.