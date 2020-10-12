Mike Pence in Georgia again today | Everything to know

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence will again visit Georgia today, a frequent stop of his as the Trump administration looks to continue supporting Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their re-election bid.
The vice president is scheduled to attend a "Defend the Majority" rally in Augusta this afternoon.
The basics
- Who: Vice President Mike Pence
- What: "Defend the Majority" rally with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta
- Streaming: 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube page
According to a release, Vice President Pence will "will deliver remarks on the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration and the Republican Senate Majority."
The visit comes almost a week after Pence was last in Georgia. Last Friday, he attended a roundtable session on the COVID-19 vaccine at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and then traveled to Savannah for a rally with Perdue. Loeffler did not attend that rally after the tragic death of her campaign staffer Harrison Deal.
According to the vice president's schedule, he'll first attend today another vaccine roundtable in Greenville, S.C.