Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, 'In God We Trust'

It replaces a Confederate-themed flag that state lawmakers retired months ago as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice.
Credit: AP
The magnolia flower centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower, now known as the "In God We Trust," flag. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi voters have approved a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase "In God We Trust."

It replaces a Confederate-themed flag that state lawmakers retired months ago as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice.

The magnolia flag was the only design on the state's general election ballot. Voters were asked to say yes or no — and a majority said yes. 

In late June, Mississippi legislators surrendered the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem that's widely condemned as racist. They acted under pressure from groups including the Southeastern Conference and Southern Baptists.

