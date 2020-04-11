Newly-naturalized citizen votes for first time in Georgia

Ballalaine Rose Davies successfully cast her vote - for the very first time.

ATLANTA — The 2020 U.S. election is a chance for all voters to have their voice heard. But for newly naturalized American citizens, it's an election cycle of firsts.

Ballalaine Rose Davies of Roswell became a citizen at the end of September. When 11Alive spoke with her at the time about getting the chance to vote for the first time ever, she was understandably excited.

"When I sat down and looked at the paper, I was like 'yes, yes, yes!'" Davies said.

After coming to America from Liberia a decade ago, the single mom had tried five times to pass the citizenship test. But even after she finally passed the test, officially becoming a U.S. citizen, Davies had trouble registering to vote.

"So I kept calling, and I would talk to different people," Davies said.

The system kept indicating her status was pending, so she finally just decided to head to the polls with her documents. 11Alive spoke with her the day before.

"I'm just gonna stand in line loaded with everything!" Davies said, laughing. "Whatever it takes!"

For Davies, there's a lot at stake for her personally in this election.

"I have one candidate that is saying that they wanna open up the port and allow a lot of immigrants to come in," Davies said. "And I'm also looking at the process that I had to go through, and another candidate that wants to set up a system that's going to be more rigid."

To her, it's also a matter of being able to speak up.

"All the riots, the protests that have been going on ... I couldn't participate in any of it," Davies said.

"For me, voting for what I think is right ... That's more than a protest. That's a change."

It was so important to her, that she decided to take her 5-year-old son Immanuel with her to the polls."

"He has to go!" Davies said. "So that he can understand this journey of what it takes to be in this country. And coming from a mother that is an immigrant, and making sure that his voice is heard, even at a young age."

So on Oct. 24, mother and son headed out to early vote. Under an hour later, a poll worker had reviewed all her documents and Davies was through the line - ready to cast her electronic ballot.

"I've never seen the actual machine in person, so that was really interesting to see," Davies said.

Davies successfully cast her vote - for the very first time.

"I just felt a relief," Davies said. "I feel just really free. I haven't had that feeling in so long."

And as for anyone else struggling to get through the citizenship process, Davies has some advice.

"Don't give up. This is a great country of opportunity. That's why we fight so hard."