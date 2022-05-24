Northway Church in Macon had problems opening on time for voting

They had issues with the voting machines. Some voters trying to get in before work couldn't wait and left.

MACON, Ga. — Northway Church had issues with the voting machines first thing Tuesday morning. Some voters who were trying to get in to vote before work couldn't wait and left.

"Easy, less than 5 minutes in and out," said voter Jenny Greer.

Greer says she had a breezy time casting her ballot on election day at Northway Church off of Zebulon road.

However, for others it was a different experience at the location early on election day.

"They got here at 7 and they weren't able to vote and we weren't able to get the machines up and running until about 8," said Michael Kaplin with the Board of Elections.

Kaplan says a user error lead to the voting machines being down for nearly an hour.

"Well, difficulty was we didn't turn the machines on properly. There's a certain sequence you have to go through. We have new poll managers that aren't used to turning it on in the proper sequence, so we had some human computer error this morning. So, it's going to happen and well try to make up for it," Kaplin said.

To make up for the delay the Board of Elections is keeping Northway Church open until 8 p.m.