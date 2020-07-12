Political organizations push final voter registration efforts

Monday is the deadline for people to register to vote in the runoff election, and political organizations say they're making a last minute push.

MACON, Ga. — Monday is your last chance to register to vote in the January Georgia runoff election and political organizations say they're making a last minute push.

Teresa Southern with the New Georgia Project says since Election Day, the organization has worked around the clock to reach out to 23,000 new eligible voters.

"These are Georgians who are between 17 and a half and 18-years-old. Now these young people were not eligible to vote in the November 3 election, but they will be eligible to vote on January 5," Southern said.

She says the pandemic has made outreach more difficult, but they've managed to get through to people through phone banks, sending texts, and partnering with school districts.

"That's the reason we've been inundating people with these messages. If you're tired of seeing campaign commercials, if you're tired of getting text messages, if you're tired of getting phone calls, we just want to make sure that you're getting the message. That you remember how important this election is," Southern said.

She says since the project was created back in 2014, they've gotten half a million people registered to vote in the state.

One of the groups targeted are young adults.

"Mercer does have a really really high voter registration count. A majority of the students on our campus are registered and if they're not registered, they have access and they know how to do it," Kylie Brown, president of Mercer University's Young Democrats, said.

She says along with the College Republicans and Mobilize Mercer, they've worked hard on campus during the semester to make sure students know the various ways and locations to cast their votes.

Now that they're on break, she says it's been a bit more challenging to push toward the runoff election, so they're focusing on social media and emails.

"Students, I keep sending them stuff about how they can help, so a lot of students are doing letter writing campaigns from home," Brown said.

People have until midnight on Monday to register to vote if they have not done so already.