Polls are open across Central Georgia: Here is what you need to know

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Election Day is here and voters headed out to the polls starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Many people already cast their ballots using the three week early voting period. That number includes thousands in Bibb County.

You can vote in this election as long as you registered by April 25.

If you need to find out where you can vote, you can check on the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State's Website as a resource guide.

Log in with your first initial, last name, the county you live in, and birthday to get more information on things like your voter precinct and registration status.

If you choose to vote in-person and you're in line by 7 p.m. you will still be allowed to cast your ballot.

Remember, if you applied for an absentee ballot, you must return that by 7 p.m. when the polls close.

For military or oversees voters, make sure your absentee ballots are postmarked by Tuesday, election day, and arrive within three days. That means they must arrive by Friday.

If you're using a drop-box for you absentee ballot, call your county registrar for available locations.

If you got to vote and you're told that you're in the wrong polling place or that you're registered in a different county, that is where a provisional ballot comes in.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office says a provisional ballot is a paper ballot a voter uses when their eligibility to vote cannot be determined at the polling place.

If you have a good faith belief you are properly registered in your county, you have the right to vote with a provisional ballot.

It will county if your County Registrar's Office can determine your eligibility within three days after election day.

Talk to them about steps to take if you have problems at the polls.