All four of Central Georgia's congressmen face challengers in 2020.

Nine people in all -- five Democrats and four Republicans -- have qualified to run against Sanford Bishop, Austin Scott, Rick Allen and Jody Hice.

Here are the qualifiers:

2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Vivian Childs, a Warner Robins businesswoman, and writer/minister Don Cole, both Republicans, are running against longtime congressman Sanford Bishop.

Bishop is a Democrat from Columbus.

The district includes Crawford, Macon, Peach, Dooly and Taylor counties and most of Bibb County.

8th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Lindsay "Doc" Holliday, a Macon dentist and environmental activist, qualified to challenge Republican Congressman Austin Scott, who's seeking a fifth term.

Danny Ellyson of Warner Robins, who said he is retired military, also qualified to run in a Republican primary against Scott.

The district includes Monroe, Jones, Wilkinson, Twiggs, Houston, Bleckley, Pulaski, Dodge, Telfair and Wilcox counties and part of Bibb County.

10th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Jody Hice has two Democratic challengers.

They are Andrew Ferguson, a screenwriter and Tabitha Johnson-Green, a registered nurse and business owner.

Hice is from the city of Monroe, and his district includes Baldwin, Hancock, Washington and Johnson counties.

12th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Two Democrats also qualified to challenge Republican congressman Rick Allen.

They are Liz Johnson, a retired insurance professional from Statesboro, and Dan Steiner, a retired attorney from Augusta.

Alllen, a contractor, is also from Augusta.

The district includes Treutlen, Laurens, and Wheeler counties.

Party primaries will be held May 19 and then Republican and Democratic candidates face off in November.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Laurens County faces probate judge, tax, school board races

Telfair sheriff qualifies to run for Georgia House seat

VERIFY: Did Warner Robins Councilman Charlie Bibb violate the city charter?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.