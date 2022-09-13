The debate is on: Sen. Warnock accepts Herschel Walker's Savannah date

The two will debate Oct. 14 in Savannah.

ATLANTA — The "debate" is over - the candidates vying to Georgia's U.S. Senate seat have finally agreed to take their campaign tough talk to Savannah for a traditional war of words.

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's campaign confirmed Tuesday he's accepted Herschel Walker's invitation to debate. The two will take to the stage on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Amid his acceptance, Warnock again asked his Republican challenger to consider his other invitations to debate in either Macon or Atlanta.

The Republican had already turned down an invitation from 11Alive's Macon sister station, WMAZ, for a debate that would have taken place on Oct. 13 at Mercer University. An Atlanta debate would be hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, ostensibly on Oct. 16.

"Reverend Warnock is eager to speak to Georgians about his work on their behalf and remains hopeful Herschel Walker will do right by Georgians, get on a debate stage at least one other time in either Macon or Atlanta, and explain his positions to them," Quentin Fulks, Warnock for Georgia's campaign manager said in a news release.