Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters

ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system.
11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
While briefly down, certain poling locations in Fulton County had to revert to using a paper back list in order to check electors in, according to the county communications director.
11Alive also reached out to Cobb County Board of Elections, who stated they were not seeing any problems.
It should be noted that the system does not affect the tallying of votes.
