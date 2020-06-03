MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County voters will decide three races in their May county election.

Danny Register is challenging incumbent Sammy Hall for the District 3 county commission seat.

Register is a Democrat, Hall is a Republican and both men are retired.

Also, two Democrats are running against Johnny Westmoreland in county commission District 5.

They are Amy Burt, a college professor, and Kelvin Butts, an educator.

Westmoreland is a Republican and retired.

And Hoganne Harrison Walton, a Democrat, is running against Republican incumbent Skye Gess for solicitor general.

Walton is an attorney.

Also, Kendrick Butts will join the county commission unopposed in District 2. He is a electrical and instrumentaition technician and a Democrat.

Voters in the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit will decide a district attorney race between T. Wright Barksdale and Carl Cansino. The district includes Baldwin, Hancock, Putnam, Jones and Wilkinson counties.

Stephen Bradley is leaving the DA job to run for a superior court judge's job.

UNOPPOSED

Most county elected officials will be re-elected without opposition, including:

Baldwin County commission: Emily Davis, District 1; and Henry Craig, District 4.

Superior Court clerk Mitch Longino

Coroner John Gonzalez

Probate judge Todd Blackwell

Surveyor James Smith

Board of education: Shannon Hill, District 2; Lynwood Chandler, District 3; John Noah Jacksonk District 4.

Chief Magistrate Shane Geeter.

