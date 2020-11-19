Top Floyd County elections official fired after uncounted votes found during audit

Robert Brady was terminated on Thursday by the Floyd County Board of Elections.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County's top elections official, Robert Brady, was fired by the county's board on Thursday in the wake of uncounted votes being discovered during the statewide audit process.

The county reported earlier this week it had found more than 2,500 votes that needed to be added to its count.

Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office has explained that the failure in Floyd County was more serious than in other instances where counties had to alter their vote totals through the audit process.

While other counties discovered they had scanned ballots but not uploaded them into their count, in Floyd, Sterling said in a press conference on Wednesday, there was essentially a whole box of ballots that had never been scanned to begin with.

He said an early voting precinct in the county had an issue with its scanner on Oct. 24, preventing them from scanning these particular votes that day.

The county's plan at that point was to take the ballots back to their central headquarters in Rome and scan them. They did bring them to the headquarters - but they never got scanned.

They were, basically, forgotten about until the audit.

Sterling characterized it as a bad human error that might never have even been noticed were it not for the audit process. He said he did sympathize with the county some - Brady was said to be in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test, and the county's No. 2 person was said to have fell and broken their hip on Election Day. That left them with their No. 3 person in charge through Election Day and the subsequent vote counting.

But on Thursday, Floyd's three-person Board of Elections voted to terminate Brady.

John Husser, a member of the board, sent 11Alive this statement:

The Floyd County Board of Elections voted to issue a written reprimand to Robert Brady. Because this is Mr. Brady's second written reprimand within a six (6) month period, the Floyd County Board of Elections voted to terminate Mr. Brady pursuant to county policy. The Floyd County Board of Elections is not in a position to comment further on the advice of counsel.

The reprimand was issued for "actions which harmed the county’s reputation with the public, use of discourteous or profane language, rude or unaccessible behavior on a reasonable person standard and repeated failure to meet performance objectives."