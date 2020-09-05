MACON, Ga. — Valerie Wynn worked in the insurance industry for over 40 years. She retired in 2017. She has held the Bibb County District 1 Commission seat for two years.

"I'm getting into it. I'm learning a lot about the finances, and government, and how things work," Wynn said.

John Adams is a district sales manager for a food service company. He has 25 years of experience in transportation, and sales.

"I have experience with budgets, because I have to do a budget for all my reps, and then I have a budget that I have to achieve with my company," Adams said.

Both candidates want to help hire more deputies, and bring pay raises to law enforcement.

"If you can get before a crime might occur, then you won't have as many crimes. So, I think that being able to have enough officers on board to be proactive is going to be very helpful to the crime in this community," Wynn said.

Adams says, "definitely helping the first responders with pay raises for the sheriff's department and give the appropriate funds needed to hire more officers and make this a place that people want to come and work."

Adams wants to tackle the county budget if elected, and Wynn wants to address blight.

"I want to work with the people in my district. If they have concerns I want them to get in touch with me, and I'll run it up the flagpole as high as it will go to get them answers," Adams said.

Wynn says, "I would love to get together with a new group, and see what we can do to come together, cooperate with each other, work with the community as a whole, and make things better for the community. Not just one area with my district, but make the community come together as a whole so we can become a better Macon-Bibb County."

The election will take place on June 9.

MORE HEADLINES

'It could've been somebody in my family': Group gathers to run in honor of Ahmaud Arbery

Georgians are hooked on fishing during coronavirus pandemic

What we know about Gregory and Travis McMichael and the Ahmaud Arbery case





