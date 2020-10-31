U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks in Macon

Ossoff met with Central Georgians at Central City Park to talk about key issues and early voting

MACON, Ga. — Friday morning, U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff stopped in Macon to meet with Central Georgians on the last day of early voting.

Ossoff, along with Macon community leaders, came out to echo the importance of voting in this election.

The investigative journalist and media executive is running against incumbent Republican David Perdue and Libertarian Shane Hazel to be Georgia's next senator.

In the midst of the pandemic, Ossoff is focusing on bringing healthcare to the forefront, especially for people with pre-existing conditions.

"We're in the middle of a pandemic that's getting worse. That requires new leadership to empower medical experts to lead during this crisis," said Ossoff. "That's why it's so important to get out and vote. This race is going to be close."

When asked, Ossoff also addressed recent claims made by Senator Perdue that the candidate had business dealings with China.

Ossoff's media company, Insight TWI, produced two investigative documentaries on war crimes committed by ISIS terrorists in northern Iraq.

"These were aired by television broadcasters all over the world," said Ossoff. "He is cherry picking that there was one Asian TV channel that aired our documentary."

Ossoff says the claims distract from pressing issues relevant to Georgia voters.

"He doesn't want to talk about this pandemic. He doesn't want to talk about the fact that he's voted four times to repeal protections for pre-existing conditions," said Ossoff. "He's refusing even to debate."

Ossoff believes that a change in leadership is required to get the state back on track.

"We all recognize we're in a crisis and the only path out of this crisis and toward recovery is by electing new leadership. This isn't about a political party or ideology," says Ossoff. "This is about if we have competent, honest people working for us at a time when we desperately need competence and honesty in government."

During Friday's event, Ossoff was endorsed by Sheriff David Davis and Bibb County District 5 commissioner Seth Clark.