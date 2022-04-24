Monday is voter signup deadline for Georgia's May 24 primary

Early in-person voting begins May 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Monday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the May 24 party primary and nonpartisan elections.

Anyone who has not registered can do so online through the secretary of state's office if they have a valid Georgia driver's license or state-issued identification card.

People can check to see if they are registered or can update their address or other information by going to the state's My Voter Page.

Monday is also the first day that counties can send out absentee ballots by mail. To obtain an absentee ballot, a voter must send in a form with their information requesting a ballot. The deadline to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to a voter is May 13.

Early in-person voting begins May 2.