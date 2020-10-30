Some voters say they waited in line up to an hour-and-a-half before casting their ballot.

PERRY, Ga. — Across the state, voters took advantage of the last day of early voting in Georgia. In Houston County, voters waited in long lines that were moving to vote in the 2020 election.

On Friday, voters wrapped around the Houston County Board of Elections office to cast their ballot.

"I personally know if you want to make change, the best change you can do for our country is to vote," voter Alexandria Simonton said.

"I think if you're not going to vote then you can't complain. You can't have anything to say if you are not going to do something about it," voter Laquanda Grady said.

A few voters in line said they waited for an hour to an hour-and-a-half before getting inside. Just before 2 p.m., Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections said more than 1,900 people had already voted in Houston County in-person on Friday.

"It's been going pretty smooth, we have had a lot of people turn out on the last day of early voting as we expected," Andy Holland

Holland says since early voting started more than 32,000 people have voted early for the upcoming November election. He says just about 18,000 people have voted by mail.

"Overall, between absentee voting and early voting in 2016, I think we did about 42,000 or 43,000, and as of this morning, we're already over 50,000 for this morning, so it is a pretty good increase with a full day of early voting to go, and absentee ballots coming in up until 7 p.m. on Election Day," Holland said.