Elections

Voters in Central Georgia head to the polls on election day

Voters will decide nine races in five counties on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — It's election day, and voters in Central Georgia are headed to the polls.

Voting on Tuesday will decide nine races in five counties, including the Macon-Bibb mayoral race.

Bibb County Election Officer Thomas Gillon is expecting a smoother voting process than the June 9 election, when voters reported widespread issues at county polls.

He says they're still taking precautions around COVID-19, so voters can still expect to see social distancing guidelines in place.

The Macon-Bibb mayoral race isn't the only contest up for a vote. Central Georgia voters will decide nine races in five counties.

Here is a list of races in Central Georgia:

  • There's a runoff for the District 5 County Commission seat, between Seth Clark and Carlton Kitchens.
  • For the District 7 Commission seat, voters will choose between Bill Howell and Bonnie Thompson.
  • There's also a school board race in District 1, between Tera Edwards and Myrtice Johnson.

  • Laurens County voters will pick a probate judge, between Genola Jackson or Jason Locke.
  • In Laurens' District 2, there's a school board contest between James Brown and Lock Wilford.
  • Pulaski County has a runoff for Superior Court Clerk, between Michael King and David McCall.
  • Putnam County is also electing a probate judge, between Brandy Turk Huskins or Karen Owen.
  • There's a County Commission race in Twiggs County's District 3, between William Bond or Keith Washington.
  • In Macon-Bibb, people will choose a mayor between Lester Miller and Cliff Whitby.

All races will be decided Tuesday. For voting places and times, contact your local board of elections.

