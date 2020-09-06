MACON, Ga. — Georgia voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots in a number of crucial primary elections, with implications from the Senate on down to local judges.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Central Georgia's upcoming primary election

We're hearing a lot about voting issues early this morning, and we'll be tracking things throughout the day and providing updates as Georgians cast their votes:

BIBB COUNTY

At the Dr. Robert J. Williams Complex at Ballard Hudson polling location on Anthony Road, a voter said poll workers did not have machines set up in time. When he got inside, workers were having trouble setting up the data card and did not have the machines plugged in.

Some folks have said that machines were down at the Northeast Magnet High School polling location. One voter said he got there at 6:45 a.m. until he had to leave for work an hour later and, as far as he knows, no one voted.

Another voter at the high school said he was given the wrong ballot for his district.

At Mabel White Baptist Church on Bass Road, voters say they waited in line for about 30 minutes before voting.

One voter warned folks to check their ballot if they're voting at Macon Evangelistic Church on Hartley Bridge Road. He says some people have gotten the wrong ballot for their district and the machines were down there as well.

At Lizella Baptist Church, a voter said the voting machines were not working working and voters were being given provisional ballots. That was around 8:30 a.m.

We are continuing to get reports of issues at polling places, with viewers sending us messages about voting failures from across Bibb County.

We're working to confirm these issues, which in most cases viewers have said they're being told are with the voting machines.

If you are experiencing an issue at your polling place, send us an email with your name and description of the problem to news@13wmaz.com

Central Georgia polling stations Mable White Baptist Poll Mable White Baptist Poll Mable White Baptist Poll Mable White Baptist Poll Mable White Baptist Poll Mable White Baptist Poll Mable White Baptist Poll line 8:11 a.m. Mable White Baptist Poll line 8:11 a.m. Mable White Baptist Poll line 8:11 a.m.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Everything you need to know about the Georgia primary election for US Senate

What you need to know before heading to the polls on election day

'There will be a learning curve': Georgia prepares for Election Day

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.