When are votes certified in the state of Georgia?

How long before the votes cast in Tuesday's Senate runoff election are certified?

ATLANTA — One common question that has come up in recent days is when the vote is officially certified in Georgia.

In the state, the vote is ultimately certified by the Secretary of State, but only after election officials in each county certify their own results.

Under Georgia state law, the returns must be certified in each county by 5 p.m. on the second Friday following the date of the election.

Each county's certification must, then, be transmitted to the Secretary of State's office for its official statewide certification.

This is codified under Title 21, Chapter 2, Article 12, Section 493 of the Georgia State Code.

After the Secretary of State has officially certified the results, if the difference of votes between the winning and losing candidates is less than 0.5%, then the losing candidate may request a recount.