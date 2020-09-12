Here is where you can drop off your absentee ballot

Drop boxes are open around the clock until 7 p.m. on January 5.

ATLANTA — With Election Day upon us for the U.S. Senate runoff, the Secretary of State's office reported earlier this week that 3 million people had already voted either by absentee or early voting.

In the same way that voters using absentee ballots wanted to avoid crowds during the November election, many opted on returning their ballots via U.S. Mail in the provided envelopes or by way of the official drop boxes.

However, now that it is Jan. 5, you don't want to drop your ballots in the mail. They should go to one of the many drop box locations by 7 p.m.

Most counties in Georgia have official ballot drop box locations that are convenient for voters to use. The locations are secured and emptied on a regular basis.

By Georgia law, the persons who empty the ballot drop boxes are sworn election officials. Once the boxes are emptied, the ballots are secured in the county election offices, to be officially tabulated on Election Day.

After their experiences with the November election, many counties have provided additional official drop box locations for the convenience of voters.

If any counties we have listed here add more drop box locations, we will update the list accordingly.

Fulton County:

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road

Atlanta, GA 30311

Adamsville/Collier Heights Library

3424 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta, GA 30331

Alpharetta Branch Library

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Auburn Avenue Research Library

101 Auburn Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Cleveland Avenue Library

47 Cleveland Avenue SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

College Park Branch Library

3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Dogwood Library

1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30318

East Point Branch Library

2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Branch Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Evelyn G. Lowery at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

Fairburn Branch Library

60 Valley View Drive

Fairburn, GA 30213

Fulton County Airport

3929 Aviation Circle, Suite A

Atlanta, GA 30336

Fulton County Customer Service Center @ Maxwell Rd

11575 Maxwell Road

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Fulton County Government Center

(boxes located on Peachtree & Pryor)

141 Pryor Street, SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

130 Peachtree Street, SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road

Union City, GA 30291

Hapeville Senior Center

527 King Arnold Street

Hapeville, GA 30354

Johns Creek Environmental Campus

8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta

1463 Pryor Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

Mechanicsville Library

400 Formwalt Street

Atlanta, GA 30312

Metropolitan Branch Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30310

Milton Branch Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009

North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Northeast / Spruill Oaks Library

9560 Spruill Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Northside Library

3295 Northside Parkway, NW

Atlanta, GA 30327

Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

North Training Center

5025 Roswell Road

Atlanta, GA 30342

Palmetto Branch Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway

Palmetto, GA 30268

Ponce de Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Robert E. Fulton Regional Library at Ocee

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005

Roswell Branch Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Sandy Springs Branch Library

395 Mt Vernon Highway, NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

Washington Park Library

1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta, GA 30314

West End Library

525 Peoples Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Wolf Creek Branch Library

3100 Enon Road

Atlanta, GA 30331

Cobb County:

Cobb County Elections and Registration

736 Whitlock Avenue

Marietta, GA

Cobb County Animal Services

1060 Al Bishop Drive

Marietta, GA

West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW

Kennesaw, GA

North Cobb Regional Library

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, GA

Cobb Fire Station #8

2380 N. Cobb Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA

Gritters Library

880 Shaw Park Road

Marietta, GA

Mountain View Library

3320 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, GA

East Cobb Government Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta, GA

Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center

2051 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta, GA

Windy Hill Community Center

1885 Roswell Street, SE

Smyrna, GA

Cobb County Fire Station #4

1901 Cumberland Pkwy SE

Atlanta, GA

South Cobb Government Service Center

4700 Austell Road

Austell, GA

South Cobb Recreation Center

875 Riverside Parkway

Austell, GA

South Cobb Regional Library

805 Clay Street

Mableton, GA

Powder Springs Library

4181 Atlanta Street

Powder Springs, GA

Cobb County Fire Station #13

4640 Dallas Hwy.

Marietta, GA

DeKalb County:

Brookhaven City Hall

4362 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven

County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road, Ellenwood

Voter Registration & Elections Office (3 Drop Boxes)

4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur

Exchange Park

2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

Stone Mountain City Hall

875 Main Street, Stone Mountain

Dunwoody City Hall

4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Doraville City Hall

3725 Park Avenue, Doraville

Tucker City Hall

1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350, Tucker

Toco Hills - Avis G. Williams Library

1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library

5234 LaVista Road, Tucker

Clarkston Library

951 North Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston

Wesley Chapel - William C. Brown Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

Decatur City Hall

509 North McDonough Street, Decatur

Lou Walker Senior Center

2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest

Wade Walker Family YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

DeKalb County Fire Station #25

7136 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Clarkston City Hall

3921 Church Street, Clarkston

Salem - Panola Library

5137 Salem Road, Lithonia

DeKalb County Library - Gresham Branch

2418 Gresham Road, Atlanta

Redan-Trotti Library

1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia

Lithonia City Hall

6920 Main Street, Lithonia

Fire Station 3

100 Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 8

2711 Clairmont Road, Atlanta

Fire Station 9

3858 North Druid Hills Road, Decatur

Fire Station 12

5323 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody

Fire Station 19

3253 Mercer University Drive, Chamblee

Fire Station 6

2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

Fire Station 7

1776 Derrill Drive, Decatur

Fire Station 1

1670 Clifton Road, Atlanta

Fire Station 10

1686 Constitution Road, Atlanta

Gwinnett County:

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center

2723 North Bogan Road

Buford, GA

Buford-Sugar Hill Branch Library

2100 Buford Highway

Buford, GA

Dacula Park Activity Building

2735 Old Auburn Avenue

Dacula, GA

Dacula Branch Library

265 Dacula Road

Dacula, GA

Hamilton Mill Branch Library

3690 Braselton Highway

Dacula, GA

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Duluth, GA

Duluth Branch Library,

3840 Duluth Park Lane

Duluth, GA

Grayson Branch Library

700 Grayson Parkway

Grayson, GA

Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections

Beauty P. Baldwin Building

455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200

Lawrenceville, GA

Collins Hill Branch Library

455 Camp Perrin Road

Lawrenceville, GA

Five Forks Branch Library

2780 Five Forks Trickum Road

Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville Branch Library

1001 Lawrenceville Highway

Lawrenceville, GA

Lilburn Branch Library

4817 Church Street NW

Lilburn, GA

Mountain Park Branch Library

1210 Pounds Road

Lilburn, GA

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center

4651 Britt Road

Norcross, GA

Norcross Branch Library

6025 Buford Highway

Norcross, GA

Peachtree Corners Branch Library

5570 Spalding Drive

Peachtree Corners, GA

Lenora Park Gym

4515 Lenora Church Road

Snellville, GA

Centerville Branch Library

3025 Bethany Church Road

Snellville, GA

Snellville Branch Library

2740 Lenora Church Road

Snellville, GA

Mountain Park Aquatic Center

1063 Rockbridge Road

Stone Mountain, GA

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center

55 Buford Highway

Suwanee, GA

Suwanee Branch Library

361 Main Street

Suwanee, GA

Clayton County:

Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration

121 S. McDonough Street, Annex II

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center

3499 Rex Road

Rex, GA 30273

South Clayton Recreation Center

1837 McDonough Road

Hampton, GA 30228

Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center

1475 East Fayetteville Road

Riverdale, GA 30274

Frank Bailey Senior Center

6213 Riverdale Road

Riverdale, GA 30274

J. Charley Griswell Senior Center

2300 Highway 138 SE

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Forest Park Branch Library

4812 West Street

Forest Park, GA 30297

Lee Headquarters Library

865 Battlecreek Road

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Coweta County:

Coweta County Registrar's Office

22 East Broad Street, Suite 128

Newnan, Georgia 30263





Douglas County:



Douglas County Courthouse

8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA

(front side of building, to the right near the bike rack)

Boundary Water Aquatic Center

5000 Highway 92, Douglasville, GA

Dog River Library

6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA

Deer Lick Park

2105 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA

Old Courthouse

6754 Church Street, Douglasville, GA

Fayette County:



Fayette County Board of Elections and Voter Registration

140 Stonewall Avenue West, Suite 208

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Henry County:

Henry County Board of Elections

40 Atlanta Street

McDonough, GA

Barrow County:

233 East Broad Street

Winder, GA 30680

Bartow County:

Bartow County Courthouse

135 W. Cherokee Ave.

Cartersville, GA 30120

(Located on the sidewalk in front of the front door)

Board of Elections and Voter Registration

1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.

Cartersville, GA 30120

(Mail slot in front door)

Allatoona Resource Center

6503 Glade Rd.

Acworth, GA 30102

Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.

Euharlee City Hall

30 Burges Mill Rd.

Euharlee, GA 30145

Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.

Manning Mill Park Gym

163 Manning Mill Rd

Adairsville, GA 30103

Located on the sidewalk near the main entrance to the gym.

Butts County:

625 West 3rd Street

Jackson, GA 30233

Carroll County:

Carroll County Board of Elections

423 College Street, Room 302

Carrollton, GA 30112

Cherokee County:

2782 Marietta Highway

Canton, GA

(located behind the Tax Assessor's building)

Dawson County:

96 Academy Avenue

Dawsonville, GA 30534

(look for the red box, properly labeled and video-monitored)

Forsyth County:

1201 Sawnee Drive

Cumming, GA 30040

Hall County:

2875 Browns Bridge Rd.

Gainesville, GA 30504

Haralson County:

Ballot drop box available during "normal business hours" at:

Haralson County Registrar's Office

Haralson County Courthouse

4485 Ga-120

Buchanan, GA 30113

Heard County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:

Heard County Registrar's Office

(bottom floor of courthouse)

215 Court Square

Franklin, GA 30217

Jasper County:

Jasper County Board of Elections

126 West Greene Street

Monticello, GA 30214

Lamar County:

Lamar County Board of Elections

408 Thomaston Street, Suite D

Barnesville, GA 30204

Meriwether County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:

Meriwether County Board of Elections

100 Courthouse Square

Greenville, GA 30222

Morgan County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:

Morgan County Board of Elections

434 Hancock Street

Madison, GA 30650

Newton County:

Newton County Board of Elections

1113 Usher Street

Covington, GA 30014

Paulding County:

Paulding County Administration Building

240 Constitution Boulevard

Dallas, GA 30132

(on front corner of building facing clock tower)

Hiram City Hall

217 Main Street

Hiram, GA 30141

(located in front of City Hall building)

Pickens County:

Pickens County Board of Elections and Registration

83 Pioneer Road

Jasper, GA 30143

Pike County:

Pike County Registrar

81 Jackson Street

Zebulon, GA 30295

(there is a slot located in the door of the registrar's office)

Rockdale County:

Rockdale County Board of Elections

1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B

Conyers, GA 30094

(drop box is located at the rear of the building)

Spalding County:

Spalding County Board of Elections

825 Memorial Drive

Griffin, GA 30224

Walton County:

Walton County Board of Elections

1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100

Monroe, GA 30655

All absentee ballots must be returned to the county registrar or to an official drop box in the voter's county prior to 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be accepted.