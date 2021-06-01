Who is Rev. Raphael Warnock

A look at the projected winner.

ATLANTA — Georgia could send the state’s first Black Senator to Washington after the Associated Press and several news outlets called the Senate runoff for Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Here’s some information about him.

Raphael Warnock is the reverend of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the church once pastored by Martin Luther King, Sr. and co-pastored by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. According to his website, Warnock is the youngest pastor selected to lead that congregation.

He grew up in Savannah, Georgia with 11 siblings.

Warnock graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta with a degree in psychology in 1991 and went on to earn a Master of Divinity degree from Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He became the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in 2005.

He has never held public office, and his run for U.S. Senate is his first campaign.

Warnock, who is divorced, has two children, a daughter, Chloé, and a son, Caleb.

The candidate spoke just after midnight on January 6 and said, "I am going to the senate to work for all of Georgia," Referencing Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis.”

"Every day I'm in the U.S. Senate, I will fight for you."