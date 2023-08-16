Here's how to get your name on the ballot for the Houston County city elections

The cities of Centerville, Perry and Warner Robins are allowing people to register to run for November municipal elections starting Monday, Aug. 21.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Do you live in Warner Robins, Centerville or Perry and have any ideas for your city? If you do, you might be able to qualify for the upcoming November elections.

Here's what Houston County voters will see on the ballot and how they can qualify to run for office.

Starting Aug. 21, some folks in Houston County's three cities can qualify to run for office.

You can run if:

You meet the residency requirements, Aren't a convicted felon, Can pay the registration fees set by each city.

According to Houston County Board of Elections Assistant Andy Holland, Warner Robins will allow people to register to qualify as a candidate until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Centerville and Perry will allow people to register until Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The process is simple: fill out the paperwork, write a check to register and, as long as you meet the previously mentioned requirements, you're on the ballot.

Voters can also expect to see local issues they can make decisions on, including the current penny sales tax and the brunch bill.

The seats open in Centerville cost $180 each to register for:

Post 3

Post 4

The seats open in Perry cost $198 each to register for:

District 1, Post 2

District 2, Post 2

District 3, Post 2

The seats open in Warner Robins cost $402 each to register for

Council Post 2(AT LARGE)

Council Post 4

Council Post 6

This year, 2023, is not a major election year; there are no statewide nor federal races. Voter turnout is normally low, and almost every race is a city-level election.

However, both Holland and Mandy Stella, the Warner Robins City Clerk, agree it's important to participate and stay active in your community's elections.